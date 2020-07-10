A TOTAL of 12 properties covering a total of 18,421 hectares (45,519 acres) of country owned by gas producer APLNG is available for lease.

Offering both farming and grazing options, the properties are located in the Chinchilla, Miles and Roma districts and are available as individual holdings or in combinations.

Marketing agent Simon Cudmore, CBRE, said most of the holdings had been destocked and were carrying a significant feed cover.

"The holdings also feature quality roads throughout with excellent access to arterial thoroughfares," Mr Cudmore said.

The 12 properties are available as individual holdings or in combinations.

"Further improvements are available on a case by case basis in consultation with the landowners."



Information sessions on the APLNG properties will be held in Chinchilla on August 3, Roma on August 4, and Miles on August 5.

Mr Cudmore said preferred parties would be assessed on a range of factors including the proposed rental, agricultural expertise, regional development, agricultural safety systems; and previous experience or a demonstrated ability to work with coal seam gas companies.

Stage one of the two stage expression of interest process closes on August 14.

Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Andrew Loughnan, 0411 834 143, CBRE.

MORE READING: 'Logan River: Scenic Rim irrigation opportunity'.

The story Gas country up for lease first appeared on Queensland Country Life.