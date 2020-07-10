Victoria's coronavirus crisis deepens with 288 new cases

THE south-west remains COVID-19 free as Victoria records 288 new coronavirus cases, the single biggest daily spike in the state to date.

37,588 Victorians were tested for coronavirus yesterday, the highest number of tests carried out in Victoria in a single day.

Over the past seven days South West Healthcare has screened another 386 people for coronavirus, taking the total screenings to 5334.



Of those, 372 were symptomatic.

No asymptomatic screening clinics are currently being provided by SWH.



The Great South Coast Respiratory Clinic tested 188 people in Warrnambool this week from Monday to Thursday.



Clinic manager Delna Plathottam said they had seen a "dramatic increase" in testing uptake.

"We have seen a dramatic increase generally not necessarily related to Port Fairy incident. As a new clinic it could be linked to a heightened awareness of the clinic availability and opening times," she said.

Moyne Health has conducted over 40 tests over two days, and will be running another clinic on Monday between 11am and 2pm.



Portland District Health conducted 167 tests in the last week, with no positive tests returned in the region to date.

The PDH fever clinic will be open Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

The Western District Health Service drive-thru testing clinic remains open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Premier Daniel Andrews has advised all residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire wear face masks when leaving home and where physical distancing is not possible.

Mr Andrews said he foreshadowed the virus spread "will get bigger still".

"It's on all of us to play our part. If we follow the rules then we will pull this up, we will bring a sense of control to this.

"It will be the contribution each of us make."

A number of fines have been issued by Victoria police in the last 24 hours including to people trying to breach checkpoints to get into country areas.