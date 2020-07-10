Prospect Park makes $8.6 million at auction

THE 1559 hectare (3851 acre) Bauhinia property Prospect Park has sold at a Hourn and Bishop Qld auction for $8.6 million.



The buyers were nearby landholders Stewart, Stephanie and Tom Nobbs, Yoman Brahmans, Moura.

The sale price is equal to about $5516/ha ($2233/acre).

Five of the 10 registered bidders were active at the July 10 auction.

Prospect Park was offered by Sam and Heather Crowther and family, who have recently bought their neighbouring property Leeora Downs in the Arcadia Valley.



Prospect Park has a very good set of steel cattle yards in a handy position to the bitumen road.

Comprising of rolling hills covered in buffel grass and green panic, the country was originally timbered with brigalow, bonewood, bottletree and softwoods.



The country runs down to fertile creek flats, which are well established with improved pastures.

Water is a feature of Prospect Park with one flowing bore and a second equipped bore. There are also three dams plus water holes in Prospect Creek. A telemetry system monitored the entire water system.

Improvements include a large four bedroom, two bathroom home set in an established garden. There is also an enclosed steel shed with a small workshop, and a skillion with three phase power. There steel cattle yards that are well serviced by laneways and water squares.



The marketing of Prospect Park was handled by Brad Hanson and Gary Bishop from Hourn & Bishop Qld.



