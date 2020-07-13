MP fighting to get Murray River ferry running again

BORDER politician Justin Clancy is pushing to have the Wymah ferry resume running after it was parked as part of last week's closure of the NSW-Victorian border.

"I'm concerned that it's closed," the member for Albury said.

"I'd like to see it open to local residents and I'm working through that at the moment."

The Wymah ferry, which services the Bethanga peninsula and Upper Murray, is one of two car-carrying boat services that operate across the Murray River.

The other at Speewa, north of Swan Hill, was also halted last week.

Another border crossing, the Tintaldra bridge, is due to reopen on Monday after a community backlash following its inclusion in those bridges shutdown by the NSW government.

More than 100 turnarounds have occurred at entry points into NSW since the state was sealed off from Victoria.

Mr Clancy said it was apparent there had been a really "positive response" between drivers and police at checkpoints set up to ensure those travelling north had a valid permit to enter.



He noted the public health order which allows those in Victoria to enter NSW for work education or daily life had a wide definition but travellers needed to be sensible.

"It wasn't overly prescriptive but it does mean we need to exercise a level of personal responsibility," Mr Clancy said.

He hinted that if a measured approach was not taken the wording on the health order may change.

GLOOMY QUEUE: Police stop a line of cars entering NSW at Albury's Wodonga Place amid rainy conditions on Sunday morning. Picture: TARA TREWHELLA

On the flipside, the Liberal MP stressed "there is no restriction on NSW residents travelling within NSW unless you have a self-isolation order imposed on you".

There have been reports of Albury residents being refused medical services in Wagga because of their address.

Meanwhile, Border Rail Action Group chairman Bill Traill said he would like to see mini-buses set up to service those commuting between Wodonga and Albury.

"It just occurred to me when I saw that spectacular photo (of a line of traffic on the front of The Border Mail last week), I thought 'heaven's above we've got to do better than this'," Mr Traill said.

"The average passenger load in those cars is less than two and it's a very inefficient way to get to work."

Mr Traill said passengers could be picked up in peak periods from various sites and taken over the border.

When it was pointed out Dyson's buses already run cross border services, Mr Traill said the company's schedule may need revising.

Dyson's North East regional manager Brett Drinnan did not respond to The Border Mail.

In other coronavirus news, Murrumbidgee Local Health District has put the official tally of cases for its region up to 49.

It follows an overseas traveller, who has a home address in the Snowy Valleys Shire, returning to Australia and testing positive.

The person is undergoing quarantine in a Sydney hotel.

Overall NSW recorded five fresh coronavirus diagnoses on Sunday with the total at 3289.

The story MP fighting to get Murray River ferry running again first appeared on The Border Mail.