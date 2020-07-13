Impressively developed Booligar on the market

THE Crothers family's impressively developed Dirranbandi property Booligar is a sophisticated irrigation, dryland farming and grazing enterprise.

Located 40km south west of Dirranbandi on the Narran River, Booligar covers 11,254 hectares (27,809 acres).



There is 687ha of developed flood irrigation across nine fields, 2850ha of dryland cropping, and 7022ha of grazing and support land. A further 695ha is also described as suitable for irrigation development.

The irrigation fields average 83ha, ranging in size from 24ha to 126ha. Booligar benefits from furrow lengths of up to 1050m, with average runs of 950m.

The impressive property has a significant on-farm water storages totalling 9210 megalitres backed by significant water entitlements.

Marketing agent Simon Cudmore, CBRE, said the standard of development and operational performance of Booligar was exceptional.

"The high quality infrastructure and structural improvements with a continued investment in capital expenditure programs and technological developments have enhanced on-farm efficiencies," Mr Cudmore said.

"All fields on Booligar have been laser levelled to facilitate flood irrigation and to allow for capture of water during high rainfall events.



"Productive moisture holding soil types underpin high cotton and grain yields, with scope for the further development of grazing and support land to dryland cropping."



Structural improvements include two homesteads, three cottages, machinery sheds, grain storage, cattle yards, and a shearing shed.

The Crothers family has been the custodian of Booligar for the past 155 years.

Booligar is being sold by CBRE through an expression of interest process, closing on August 20.



Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, CBRE.

