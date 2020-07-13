Hard Rock Quarry a major resource | Video

HARD Rock Quarry, a significant resource, approved for main roads and infrastructure spend in Queensland, is being sold by tender.

Simon Beirne and Trenton Hindman of Colliers are selling the high-quality basalt resource at Dalby, which encompasses a weighbridge, crushing plant, office administration building, soil test laboratory, two-bedroom accommodation unit and modern staff facilities.

Hard Rock Quarry is situated on one freehold title at the eastern end of Hustons road and intersecting the Dalby Jandowae Road.



The property covers about 120 hectares (300 acres) of land.

Colliers International's promotional video for Hard Rock Quarry.

Simon Beirne, state chief executive, Industrial at Colliers International said Hard Rock Quarry was strategically located, and was supplying the Darling Downs region.

"This asset is intrinsically linked to major infrastructure development projects on the Darling Downs," Mr Beirne said.



"This includes the Inland Rail, the railway construction project extending from Melbourne to Queensland along a route west of the Great Dividing Range."

Colliers International agribusiness manager Trenton Hindman said Hard Rock Quarry had a measured resource of 50 million tonnes of various ore categories.



"This asset will benefit from the significant coal seam gas exploration projects present and future in the Surat Basin," Mr Hindman said.

"The Joint Ore Committee Resource Statement highlights the resource status and quality of the material that can be generated now and in the future."



The Groundworkplus 2014 Exploration Report and Joint Ore Reserves Committee Resource Statement executive summary highlighted a measured resource of 50.6 million tonnes various categories, an indicated resource of 11.1mt, and an inferred resource of 9mt.



Licensed to operate 24 hour/seven days a week if required, infrastructure includes a crushing plant, weighbridge, office administration building, soil test laboratory, two bedroom accommodation unit, and modern staff facilities.



Stock on hand at March 2020included 4000t of 20mm aggregate, 50t of crusher dust, and 1000t of road base.

Huston Road Hard Rock Quarry is being marketed exclusively by Colliers International and is for sale by tender, closing on August 13.

Inspections will be coordinated with an open day for prospective tender participants. A contract of sale is available.

For further information contact Simon Beirne, 0413 765 098, or Trenton Hindman, 0429 701 080, Colliers International.



