Negotiations continue on Yambutta

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on Mick and Hayley Hughes' Quilpie property Yambutta, which was passed in at a Nutrien Harcourts auction on July 13.



Bidding opened at $4.75 million and rose to $5.4m, where it was passed in to a NSW based grazing family.



The $5.4m passed in figure is equal to about $131/ha ($53/acre).

Three registered bidders took place in the online auction.



Yambutta has an estimated carrying capacity of 15,000-16,000 dry sheep equivalents

Located 70km west of Quilpie and 35km east of Eromanga, Yambutta covers 41,083 hectares (101,516 acres) in four grazing homestead perpetual leases.



The property has an estimated carrying capacity of 15,000-16,000 dry sheep equivalents. It is said to carry 8000 sheep and 400 cows, or 1000 cows.



The country is described as 70 per cent soft, open and lightly shaded grass country and watercourses, with red, grey and black soils.



There are seven creek and channel system flood outs. The Yambutta with Grass Hut Channels are the predominate system. There are also other watercourses all spreading out over the property.



There is a diverse mix of natural grasses including button, Mitchell, Flinders, Queensland blue, and neverfail, combined with prolific herbages in season. There are also areas of bluebush with prolific buffel grass in the channels.



The balance of the country is soft mulga, with good stands of low and pulled scrub.



There are 13 main paddocks and eight holding paddocks. There are three sets sheep yards, two sets cattle yards. Water is supplied by five bores and 20 dams.



Other improvements include a four bedroom homestead with a guest room, set in established gardens with an attractive lawn area. There is also a workshop, machinery shed, stables, day yards and a horse arena.



Contact Greg Seiler, 0429 701 136, or Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.



