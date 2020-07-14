Open timeframe on Brooklyn restart

JBS' SHUTDOWN: JBS' Brooklyn abattoir remains shut down, after several workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Victoria's biggest meat processor JBS' Brooklyn, has declined to give a timeframe on re-opening, after shutting down when several staff tested positive to coronavirus.

JBS Australia head of corporate affairs John Berry said the processor had been notified of the first case on Saturday, and immediately met with the Department of Health and Human Services Victoria.

"We were proactive, in terms of our response to DHHS," Mr Berry said.

"It has been handled in a very professional manner, between JBS and DHHS."

Mr Berry said the company continued to work with DHHS, in testing the entire workforce at JBS' expense.

The plant currently remains closed.

"We want to work through it methodically with VicHealth, to ensure the safety of our workforce," he said

"This will be ongoing - we are working through the processes and directives set by DHHS," Mr Berry said

He said there had been "strong and effective" communication with JBS' livestock supply base.

Earlier this year JBS had invested significant resources in technology and implement strong COVID-19 preparedness plans to protect the company's workforce.

"I believe what has been happening at Brooklyn, in the past couple of days, has demonstrated the robustness of those systems."

The 1100-strong JBS Australia Brooklyn workforce had been encouraged to seek testing, after five workers were found to have coronavirus.

The Brooklyn plant has a daily capacity of 1,400 head of cattle and 8,200 head of small stock.

On Monday, DHHS Victoria said the Pacific Meats abattoir in Thomastown had also closed and all workers would be tested.

Supermarket chain Coles said the closures were unlikely to have an impact on red meat supplies.

"A number of Victorian meat processors are experiencing temporary disruption to their operations following positive COVID cases among their workers," a Coles spokesman said.

"Where necessary, Coles has made alternative sourcing arrangements so we can continue to provide meat for our customers."

