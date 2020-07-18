Mixed farming with scale in the Central West

Yeoval

A sizeable opening has arisen in a tightly held region of Central West mixed farming heartland, owing to a well-known local family's consolidation plans.

Changed circumstances have influenced a tough decision by Matt Kerin and his wife Alana to sell their Netherwood Aggregation home property at Yeoval, to enable Matt to take over other family country.

It will be a difficult wrench for them to leave Netherwood Aggregation, the result of 25 years of strategic build-up.



The build-up began with the 1995 purchase of the 568-hectare Wongalee as an extension to the Kerin family's existing holdings in the area.

To this was added in 2003 the 774ha Woodville, followed by the 194ha Netherwood Park in 2007 and the following year Yallie, Merves and Riverside of 385ha.

This brought the aggregation to its present size of 1921ha (4746ac), held in two blocks facing each other across Thomas Road, 12 kilometres south-east of Yeoval.

The aggregation has been listed for sale by Mat Smith of Nutrien Harcourts Dubbo, and will go to auction in Dubbo on August 12.

Already the listing is generating strong interest among locals and outside investors.



This is a reflection of the property's reputation and its central position roughly midway between Dubbo and Orange.

Timbered originally by kurrajong, box and pine, the mostly open and undulating country ranges from rich basalt soils at the eastern end to granite loams with basalt infusions towards the west.

Just over half the total area is farmed in planned rotations, of which about 350ha is now sown to winter wheat and barley and 111ha to newly-established lucerne.

The balance of the country is lightly timbered natural grazing consisting of native grasses including microlaena and danthonia plus clovers and medics, and also has some rocky outcrops.

Lime is applied in the first year of each cropping phase, while single super is applied to the balance of the country every three years.

Estimated carrying capacity is about 7000 DSE plus farming, and the property has typically supported a self-replacing Merino flock of 3000 SAMM-influenced ewes, plus opportunity lamb or cattle trading.

Home-bred wether lambs have been turned off at between eight and 10 months of age.



They have been commanding good prices at Dubbo saleyards, while the wool averages around 18.5 microns.

The Merinos have recently been shifted to another property, leaving Netherwood unstocked apart from some trade lambs and the country is sporting a big body of feed.

Average rainfall for the area is 650mm and the property is watered by a double frontage to the semi-permanent Little River, 16 dams and a well and two bores supplying a reticulation system.

A stylish brick-veneer homestead with four bedrooms built in the late 1990s is set in established surrounds with entertaining gazebo and sited to make the most of winter sun and district views.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area has polished pine flooring, with woollen carpets elsewhere and ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning.

Complementing the main homestead are two three-bedroom cottages suitable for staff use or lease.

Working infrastructure includes a large (13 metre x 41 metre) steel shed which doubles as a machinery shed and shearing shed, with four raised-board stands, steel sheep and cattle yards, a workshop and four silos.

