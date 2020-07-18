Former station has development potential

DEVELOPMENT proposals are being sought for the former Ardjorie station, in the south west of the Kimberley, by the State government.

Western Australian Lands Minister Ben Wyatt said the government was looking for proposals that demonstrate using the 360,000 hectare property for significant social, cultural or economic benefit to the local community and can support the commitment to deliver stronger regional economies and sharing prosperity.

"The opportunity for redevelopment or reuse of such a land parcel can provide lasting economies and social outcomes for regional Western Australians, including local Aboriginal people," Mr Wyatt said.

The department confirmed that development opportunities could also include pastoral and agricultural use, as well as other forms of land use/development.

Registrations of interest can be based on the entire land parcel, or for a portion.

"The former Ardjorie station is a huge 360,000ha site and also offers the chance to revitalise a strategically located stretch of land and contribute to the future growth of the region," Mr Wyatt said.

The property is about 140 kilometres south of Derby and 160km east of Bidyadanga.

It is neighboured by four active pastoral operations - Mowla Bluff, Dampier Downs, Myroodah and Nerrima.

This is the second development opportunity of a former pastoral station in the Kimberley in the past six months.

In February three proponents for Waterbank station, near Broome, were shortlisted to work with the government to finalise/secure separate tenures at the former station.

Local Aboriginal corporation Mibala Burru, Greenvale Enterprises and the leaseholders of Kilto station each submitted a concept that diversifies the local economy, presents great benefits and opportunities for the community as well as delivering new services to the Kimberley region.

Through development of a multipurpose agricultural business, Mibala Burru proposed to provide cultural education and training for Aboriginal people, develop Aboriginal businesses and contribute to the diversification of agricultural opportunities in the area through the production of bush foods, apiculture and hemp.

WA developer, Greenvale Enterprises Pty Ltd proposed to deliver sustainable tourism and economic opportunities for local Aboriginal people through development of an integrated tourism, cultural and leisure facility featuring eco-friendly accommodation, events, education programs and guided tours.

Adjacent leaseholders Jack and Vicki Burton, of Kilto station near Broome, have also expressed an interest in part of the land to be amalgamated with their property for the expansion of their pastoral business, that will lead to new local training and employment opportunities.

The department said those negotiations between the three parties are ongoing and there is no guarantee that any tenure will be finalised from these negotiations, nor has a specific time frame been placed on how long negotiations could take.

"With three proponents recently shortlisted for the redevelopment of the former Waterbank station, I am thrilled that we have another great development opportunity in the Kimberley and I encourage interested parties to register today," Mr Wyatt said.

Registrations of interest are open until Friday, August 21, 2020 and can be made online at dplh.wa.gov.au.ardjorie

