Desmond Station auction on August 13

THE Hoffmann family is selling its well grassed Whitsundays region property Desmond Station.



Covering 4051 hectares (10,010 acres) of freehold country, the well located property will be auctioned by Queensland Rural, Ruralco Property in Collinsville on August 13.



Desmond Station is located 36kms north of Collinsville and 112km south west of Bowen and comprises of undulating country rising to hills and running off onto flat arable black soil and grey loam flats. The country is surrounded by higher accessible country and ridges.



There are predominately black, brown, and grey loams with scattered areas of red sandy soils on the northern boundary and waterways.

The four bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in established gardens.

Grasses include Indian couch with good covering over a large percentage of the country. There are also scattered areas of buffel, urochloa, forest blue, black spear, kangaroo, and many species of useful natural grasses plus established seca stylos and Townsville lucerne.



Timbers include narrow leaf ironbark, bloodwood, and gum, with a presence of quinine, current bush, and wattles. The timbered country is consistently in the valleys and waterways, with scattered timber throughout the property, with large areas of cleared open country.

There are six main paddocks plus four holding paddocks and watering squares. The three barbs on steel post fencing is described as being in good order. A laneway system services the mainly steel cattle yards, which have a covered drafting pound, calf race, crush and loading ramp.

Collinsville property Desmond Station covers 4051 hectares.

Desmond is watered by four bores equipped. The Burdekin to Moranbah pipeline which runs through the property has an 8 megalitre allocation. The allocation is connected into the properties water system and offers a reliable permanent back up. Desmond also has semi-permanent water holes and springs. The long term average rainfall is 705mm (28 inches).

The four bedroom, two bathroom homestead is set in established gardens and has a recently renovated kitchen and main bathroom. There is also a house shed, cold room, 12kVa backup diesel generator, a four bay machinery and hay shed, horse yards, and a loading ramp.



A total of 285 quality female Brahman cattle with a percentage of calves at foot, and about 10 Brahman bulls are included in the sale. Plant is also being offered with the property.



Contact David Buckley, 0448 010 162, Queensland Rural, Ruralco Property.

MORE READING: 'Negotiations continue on Quilpie's Yambutta'.

The story Desmond Station auction on August 13 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.