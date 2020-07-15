Australian National Field Days cancelled

The Australian National Field Days (ANFD) committee has made the tough call today (Wednesday) to announce that the 2020 event, usually held at Orange, will not proceed in October this year due to COVID-19.



The Australian National Field Days chairman Mr Sam Connell said this was a challenging meeting to come to a result for the committee.



"We had hoped to be able to run the event, but current public health orders state that mass gatherings can only be a maximum number of 500 people seated and restrictions made organising and planning the event very difficult with the ongoing outbreaks," he said.



"We are very mindful about bringing interstate stakeholders and people from hotspots into the local community.



"It has become apparent that the Field Days will not be able to go ahead in 2020."



He said without a clear path to the end of this pandemic and the full easing of social restrictions, the obstacles to running a successful event were challenging.



ANFD manager Jayne West it had been a difficult decision for organisers knowing it would disappoint the event's exhibitors, visitors, volunteers, staff, sponsors and community groups who relied on the annual event.



"The field days have never been cancelled for a full three days in their 68 years of operation," she said.



"We are devastated for the region and the economic loss it brings to our towns and villages (and) we thank everyone for their support."



Mrs West said the ANFD was a not for profit organisation and with COVID - 19 and three years of drought, which had affected the event and the region, the organisers along with the Association of Agricultural Field Days of Australasia, would be lobbying the government for support to help bring a bigger and better event in 2021.



