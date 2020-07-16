Boy dies in quad bike crash near Alice Springs

A 12-year-old boy has died after a quad bike crash north of Alice Springs yesterday.



The boy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash



Emergency services were contacted by a family member who located the boy unresponsive and some distance from a quad bike he had been riding earlier.

The death comes as authorities impose new safety standards on quad bikes.



The new standards will require new quads to be fitted with rollover devices and meet minimum stability requirements in a bid to reduce on-farm deaths and serious injuries.

Three major overseas manufacturers - Honda, Polaris and Yamaha - have announced they will pull out of the local market when new safety standards are introduced in October next year.

It is believed the boy had been riding a quad bike on an access road of an out station 29km north of Alice Springs before coming off the bike.

Police and emergency services were contacted but the boy died at the scene.



A file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Also, Police have issued a 54-year-old female with a notice to appear in court on August 27 on a charge of abuse of office.

The charge has been laid after an investigation by the Special References Unit.