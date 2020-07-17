Bool Lagoon property makes $2.7 million

+2





MORE GALLERIES

Well-known Bool Lagoon, SA, property Gingers sold at auction recently for $2.7 million.



Approximately 90 people attended the on-property auction which was held in cold and sunny conditions.

Bidding commenced at $1.9m, with three registered bidders taking the price to $2.7m in a combination of $25,000 and $50,000 bids.

Eventually it was sold to Simon Gartner and family of Maaoupe Station, Penola SA.

The property comprises 207.5 hectares or 512 acres of prime loam grazing country which is well pastured and watered with near new fences throughout.

It has been running on a combination of beef cattle and crossbred ewes.



READ MORE: Rural property market strong heading into busy spring season



The vendors Scott and Fluer Harlock estimated the property would run around 850 crossbred ewes comfortably.

The neatly presented improvements included a well-appointed three-bedroom Mt Gambier stone home set in established gardens, two-stand wool shed, near new Prattley sheep yards and steel cattle yards.

Selling agent Cameron Grundy, SAL Real Estate, said the sale was a strong indication of the ongoing confidence being demonstrated in the agriculture sector, particularly productive livestock country with an assured rainfall.

"The current strong demand for rural property in south-east [SA] is unprecedented," Mr Grundy said.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

