Meet one of the contestants on Farmer Wants a Wife

LOOKING FOR LOVE: Moree's Chantele Guyer is one of the contestants on the upcoming season of Farmer Wants a Wife. Photo: supplied

She couldn't find a man in Moree in NSW's north, so Chantele Guyer has turned to reality TV in the hopes of finding a husband.

The Moree girl, who has recently moved to Port Macquarie, NSW, has this week been named as one of the ladies vying for love in the upcoming 10th season of Farmer Wants a Wife.



Boasting nine marriages and 20 babies from its previous nine seasons in Australia, the popular reality TV series has been revived by Channel Seven this year, after a number of years off our screens.

And this time, Moree viewers will have even more reason to tune in with our very own Chantele putting her heart on the line in search of love and, hopefully, a husband.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old farmer, entrepreneur and furniture artist applied for the show never expecting she'd be selected.

"I saw it pop up on Facebook and thought I might try," she said.

"I never thought I'd get through, but I was single and couldn't meet anyone in Moree, so I thought I'd give it a go. I thought it was a different way to meet someone, and would be a great opportunity and experience as well.

"I'm at a point in life where I don't need anybody to be by my side; I know that I can do it on my own but I want somebody by my side to enjoy all of life's quirks with."

Out of the five farmers on the show - Harry, Alex, Sam, Neil and Nick - Chantele chose to pursue 43-year-old merino sheep farmer Neil from Crookwell NSW.



FUTURE HUSBAND?: Father-of-three farmer Neil is a 43-year-old Merino sheep farmer from Crookwell NSW. Photo: supplied

"Of the five there were two older blokes and three younger blokes - there was no-one in their 30s, so I chose farmer Neil because he's older," Chantele said.

"I like that he's older. He's also got children, like me. He's a sheep farmer too, so we have that in common. I grew up with sheep and cattle, although my farm is currently being leased."



The mother-of-four said she was shocked when she found out she was one of the eight women Neil chose to pursue, of the thousands who applied.

"I'd actually had a really crappy New Years and went to stay with a friend near Sydney and we were on our way to the beach when they phoned (to say I was selected)," she said.



"We just started laughing hysterically; I couldn't believe it!"



Since then, Chantele said it's been a "surreal" experience, hinting that she thinks she's in with a chance with Farmer Neil.

Chantele Guyer is one of eight ladies vying for Farmer Neil, however only four of them will be chosen to go home with him to the farm. Photo: supplied

Although her family and closest friends knew about her Farmer Wants a Wife journey, Chantele said it's been hard keeping it a secret, especially from people in Moree, where she suspects there were "a few rumours flying".

She said she was relieved to finally be able to announce it publicly this week and has been overwhelmed by the positive response from everyone.



"I've had a great response," she said.

"I've been inundated with messages of support, surprisingly. I thought it'd be the opposite."

Her four boys - Tom, William, Jackson and Levi - have also been supportive, although they've been sure to make sure their mum didn't embarrass them on national television.

"They're like, 'mum, I hope you didn't kiss on TV' and 'did you get married mum?'" Chantele laughed.

As the show's air date nears, Chantele has mixed emotions and is unsure if she wants to watch it.



"I have my days," she said.

"I get really nervous and then excited. I know being from a small town, I'm worried how it's going to come across.

"But it's been such an experience and I'm so grateful that I got through. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Chantele plans to get the popcorn out to watch the first episode with her boys and some of her girlfriends when it airs next Sunday, July 26 at 7pm on Channel Seven.

