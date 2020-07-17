Develin tops $10 million

THE Kenny family, Dartmoor, Collinsville, has bought the large scale, 13,775 hectares (34,040 acres) Marlborough district cattle property Develin.

While the exact sale price has not been disclosed, the figure is understood to be in excess of $10 million. About 600 cows, heifers and calves and some plant was included in the sale.

The Kennys, who also previously owned Tralee at Middlemount, will use Develin to grow out weaners steers as well as fatten old cows and cull heifers from Dartmoor.

Located 125km north of Rockhampton, the property is described as an excellent mix of softwood scrub, brigalow, gum creek flats, running onto undulating ironbark/rosewood ridges plus red tableland country.

The carrying capacity is recognised as 3750 adult equivalents.

The property is fenced into 17 paddocks with improved pastures such as buffel, Katambora Rhodes, green panic and urochloa. Legumes include seca, centro and wynn cassia.

Water is supplied from nine bores, 20 dams and permanent waterholes.

Improvements include a renovated three bedroom home plus a manager's residence, machinery shed, airstrip, and four sets of well equipped cattle yards.



The marketing of Develin was handled by Russell Lindley and Kent Street from Ray White Rural.



