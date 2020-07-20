Search on for new chair to lead RMAC

THE over-arching red meat body in Australia, the Red Meat Advisory Council, or RMAC, has commissioned a formal search for a new independent chair for an initial two-year term.

Incumbent chair Don Mackay signaled his intent to step down from the role early this year.



RMAC has formed a selection committee, co-chaired by experienced industry representatives Chris Mirams and Bryce Camm.



Mr Mirams said: "Mr Mackay has done an extraordinary job as independent chair since 2016 and the board expresses its enormous appreciation of the contribution he has made to RMAC.



"The board is committed to appointing an independent chair of equal calibre with the relevant blend of leadership, industry expertise and governance skills to take the Australian red meat and livestock industry forward in the post-pandemic world."

Expressions of interest have opened for suitably qualified candidates, closing 10 August 2020.



Further details, including a candidate profile, can be accessed here. An open selection process is being run with calls for EOIs provided through both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and Women on Boards.

Mr Mackay will conclude his tenure with RMAC in September 2020.