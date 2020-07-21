Tensions brushed aside as China buys US agricultural commodities

China has embarked on a buying spree of farm products from the United States this month.



But the market reaction has been relatively subdued, as global demand uncertainty continues and beneficial rains across the US Midwest region support prospects of large corn and soybean harvests this season.

Last Tuesday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that China had purchased 1.8 million tonnes of corn from US exporters for shipment in the 2020-21 marketing year.



This is the biggest ever Chinese purchase of US corn, surpassing the 1.45 million tonnes acquisition made back in December 1994.

The transaction is also the fourth highest spot trade for corn ever reported by the USDA, and comes hot on the heels of a 1.4 million tonnes 'old and new-crop' corn sale to China in the preceding week.



Also, the USDA's weekly export sales update for the week ended July 9 showed there were sales of almost 1 million tonnes of old-crop corn and 0.6 million tonnes of new-crop corn - with China being the lead buyer.

This brings Chinese purchases of US corn for the 2020-21 season to almost 4 million tonnes, which is already the second biggest annual export volume on record - just behind the 5.1 million tonnes purchased in the 2011-12 marketing year.

Corn ended the week slightly lower on futures markets, despite the run of big purchases by China.



It is quite a bearish market gauge when such good sales' news fails to push the market significantly higher.



The story is not bad. Rather, the market appears to feel that the demand losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and production increases due to improved weather - more than compensate for the increased exports.

It seems the livestock sector in the Middle Kingdom is booming as the country recovers from African swine fever and food consumption returns to normal levels after the COVID-19 shutdown.



The government sold all of the 4 million tonnes of corn put up for auction last week at an average price of 1,950 Yuan - the highest price in the eight weeks of auctions.

Data released by China's agriculture ministry in June indicated that the sow inventory had increased for eight consecutive months, and there had been four successive months of growth in the hog herd.



Domestic pork production is forecast to recover 70 per cent of the African swine fever losses by the year's end.

The other big mover in China is poultry consumption.



Rising imports will meet a lot of that demand, but local production is also growing quickly.



China consumed 19 million tonnes of poultry in 2018. But that jumped to 23 million tonnes last year, and the Chinese are expected to eat about 25 million tonnes this year.

The expansion in poultry production, together with a recovering swine sector, is boosting China's demand for soybeans.



According to customs data, China imported a record 11.2 million tonnes of soybeans in June. This was up from 6.5 million tonnes a year ago and 19 per cent higher than the 9.4 million tonnes reported in May.



China's first-half 2020 imports reached an impressive 45 million tonnes, which was up 18 per cent year-on-year.

Although most of the recent imports have been from Brazil, China has increased purchases of US soybeans this month.



On Friday last week, the USDA confirmed sales of 126,000 tonnes of US soybeans to unknown destinations - read China.



That trade brought the total sales for the week to 1.5 million tonnes, including about 1 million tonnes to China.

The recent flurry of Chinese contracts is a very positive sign for the 2020-21 marketing year, and purchases are tipped to increase as the record pace of South American exports abate due to dwindling supplies.



China needs to fill the gap from August until new-crop Brazilian soybeans are available next year - and the US 'shop door' is wide open.

China has already bought 4.2 million tonnes of US soybeans for new crop delivery.



That is the highest level of new crop purchases for early July since the 2014-15 season and is well ahead of the 126,000 tonnes that were on the books at the same time last year.

Soybean futures firmed in trade on Thursday and Friday to close last week higher - buoyed by the prospect of Chinese crushers ramping-up their purchase of US beans, and a tighter US balance sheet.

US wheat trades to China in July have not been as spectacular as the row crops, but there have been some robust sales.



Early in the month, the USDA reported that China had booked 130,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat and 190,000 tonnes of hard red spring wheat.

Then on Wednesday of last week, wheat futures exploded to the upside as the funds flipped their positions from net short to net long.



Rumors that China had purchased at least two cargoes of soft red winter wheat proved to be just that, and the market gave back most of the gains in the last two trading sessions of the week.

Unconfirmed trade talk on Friday suggested that China had instead turned its attention south of the equator and purchased eight cargoes of new crop Australian Standard White wheat for December delivery.



Australian export wheat values closed the week unchanged, with the prospect of increased demand offset by good rains in Western Australia.

The spate of US purchases this month has raised conjecture about China's motives.



Is this an attempt by Beijing to meet its 2020 obligations under the Phase 1 trade deal in which it pledged to buy US$36.5 billion worth of US agricultural commodities?



Or is this merely opportunistic buying when prices are relatively low?

Have the relations between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump soured to such a degree that doubt is now cast over the durability of the trade pact?



China continues to insist it will meet its obligations. But it has a lot of work to do in the next five months of this year amid a hostile political environment.

