Abattoir coronavirus cluster numbers rise again

Coronavirus case numbers continue to climb in Colac, with 27 positive cases now recorded in the region, more than doubling yesterday's numbers.



New Department of Health and Human Services local government area data shows 27 active cases in the Colac Otway Shire region, up from 12.



Only 13 of those are understood to be linked to the Australian Lamb Colac cluster.

A new case has also been recorded in the Corangamite Shire, the first for the municipality since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Neil Trotter said it was a concern to see a positive case in the shire.

"I have no knowledge of where the case is at this stage, when you're seeing so many cases in Colac it is concerning."

There are four cases in Portland, comprising of three Glenelg Shire residents and one Melbourne resident.



There are nine active cases in Ballarat, four in Horsham, Greater Bendigo and Surf Coast, and 18 in Greater Geelong.