Regional pub fined $5000 for COVID-19 breach

The time for warnings is over when it comes to following Covid-19 regulations, New England Police District Commander Superintendent Scott Tanner has said.

His hard stance comes after a licensed premises was slapped with a $5000 fine after police found them in breach of health and safety protocols.

New England police were tipped off that a large group of people were trying to make a booking at a licensed premises in Armidale on Friday.

A group of 40 people were found flouting the four square metre and social distancing rules within the building.

They were in a room which should have held only 10 people.

Officers carried out "extensive investigations" before making their move, fining the business for non-compliance.

Superintendent Tanner said it was believed the group were gathered together for a wake.

"What we saw on Friday was just a blatant disregard for those risks, not only for putting the people at that hotel in jeopardy, but also putting the wider community in jeopardy," he said.

"Regardless of the circumstances of their get-together, whether it be a celebration or a commiseration of someone passing - it doesn't matter.

"We've all had relatives, friends, who have passed away or have been trying to get married who haven't been able to attend these functions.



"We have to all pull together in the right direction."



He condemned the attitude of complacency creeping into the region, saying we ran the risk of another outbreak, as seen in Victoria and now parts of Sydney.



"Now is the time for people to take responsibility... the time for warnings is over."

Superintendent Tanner said officers would be conducting investigations, with dire consequences in store for any found to be breaching public health orders.

"Police will be talking with a number of members of that group, firstly reinforcing the risk they put that licensed premises at, as well as the rest of their group and, of course, the rest of the community."

