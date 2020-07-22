Provenir gets its first Victorian licence

GREEN LIGHT: Provenir's mobile abattoir will soon be operating in Victoria.

Victoria's food safety regulator, PrimeSafe, has granted the state's first licence for an on-farm mobile abattoir.

Provenir operates the first, and currently only, mobile abattoir in Victoria.

Co-founder, Bannockburn beef producer Chris Balazs, SageFarms, will be the first Victorian to use the mobile abattoir.

Developed to improve animal welfare and produce the best quality meat, Provenir's mobile abattoir eliminates the stress to animals associated with live transport prior processing.



By processing livestock on farm, where animals are raised, Provenir ensures the most sustainable production system possible.

"As a farmer myself, I hate loading my livestock onto the back of a truck," Mr Balazs said.



"I work so hard to get them in top condition only to risk losing it all to a bad trip.



"Mobile processing makes so much sense, for farmers, for livestock and for consumers."



Mr Balazs said Provenir was also focused on providing full traceability and true provenance.

"By processing on-farm and utilising the latest in digital traceability technology, we are able to provide full transparency and guaranteed provenance that is validated by the customer themselves," he said.

Fellow co-founder, veterinarian, Phil Larwill said he was "over the moon.

"This will mean for our growing customer base in our home state not only highest welfare, best quality beef, but produced locally as well," Mr Larwill said.



Provenir launched in June 2019 following licensure by the NSW Food Authority to operate, an Australian first, mobile on-farm abattoir.



The Company has since been restricted to processing on farms in NSW until this week, when the Company was granted a "Licence to Operate a Vehicle Based Abattoir" in Victoria.

In August 2019, just two months into operations, Provenir beef was awarded Best in Class Beef at the prestigious Australian Food Awards.



Provenir is now seeking expressions of interest from Victorian grass-fed cattle farmers, particularly those practicing regenerative farming and turning off 100 plus head per year, as the company prepares to commence on-farm processing in Victoria.

