Observations show broadacre volatility

CONSULTAG released its annual client benchmarking data earlier this month, which was sourced from broadacre farming clients across the WA wheatbelt.

ConsultAg director Richard Vincent made some general observations of client results for the last season as well as trends for the past decade in the firm's recent newsletter.

Mr Vincent said "while many clients don't want to revisit the torrid 2019 season, it is a typical example of the volatility faced by broadacre farmers".

The data showed that the average wheat yield across clients was 1.6 tonne per ha in 2019, compared to 2.1t/ha in 2018 and 2.5t/ha in 2017.

"On a positive note, while 2019 yields were well down, water use efficiency on wheat was almost 20 per cent higher than the 10-year average which is a credit to modern management practices," Mr Vincent said.

He said balance sheets were getting bigger with more than $10 million of capital tied up in farm assets and another reasonable chunk off-farm.

"While the balance sheet is growing, total business equity is holding above 80pc for the average client which is good news," he said.

"These are big numbers, but they need to be big.

"The resilience of the balance sheet is critical to surviving the adverse seasons, while scale and cost control is critical to absorbing the ever-increasing cost structure.

"Increasing farm scale is helping to absorb higher cost structures with the average client growing their arable area by more than 20pc in the past decade."

Mr Vincent said farm profits (as measured by Earnings Before Tax or EBT) in 2019 were in the red, but only just, at -$5/ha.

The five-year average is now $61/ha.

"The loss in 2019 made it difficult to fund the large tax bills from the 2018 growing season, unless the business had allocated cash previously," Mr Vincent said.

"For some this has meant increased borrowings.

"Operating costs as a proportion of income were 82pc last year - way too high given the low yields.

"The best performing businesses were in the 45-60pc bracket.

"This illustrates that some are not adapting to seasonal conditions and practising some form of cost control in poorer seasons.

"This is especially important given that higher operating costs in a poor season expose clients and extra borrowings may be required to fund the operation.

"Operating costs continue to trend higher with the average client at $347/ha.

"For some perspective, the low rainfall zone is about $60/ha less than this."

He said the costs to grow a crop, run livestock and fixed overheads (rates, phone, etc) made up operating costs.

The operating surplus of a farm is used to pay drawings, tax, finance costs, replace plant, capital costs and invest off-farm.

"The average client generated just $103/ha operating surplus, well below the 10 year average of $164/ha," Mr Vincent said.

"The trend in higher cost structures implies the need for more resilient businesses to absorb the adverse seasons.

"Resilience is primarily measured by the proportion of equity in a business."

Mr Vincent said one of the topical issues with the industry at the moment was the cost of repairs and maintenance.

"Repairs have continued to trend higher again in the 2019 season at over $50/ha," he said.

"Repairs and maintenance have been driven by costs of machinery parts, service fees and more advanced technology."

Mr Vincent would argue that "all major benchmarking reports (ours included) can not tell you what will drive yield or profit, as they only collect static financial and production records at a point in time".

"Analysis really needs to collect important information about management decisions, timeliness of operations, seasonal conditions or opportunities in sufficient detail to draw clear, meaningful management strategies," he said.

"The power of benchmarking is in questioning the comparison and consistently monitoring performance indicators over time."

