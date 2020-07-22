Plain Farm sells at auction

THE 495 hectare (1222 acre) Roma property Plain Farm has sold at an Elders auction for $2.02 million.

Offered for sale for the first time in 140 years, the property was bought by Shaun and Amanda Nolan, Amaroo, Roma.



The sale price is equates $4081/ha ($1653/acre).

Three of the five parties registered to bid were active during the auction.



Plain Farm is in eight freehold lots 15km west of Roma.

Located adjacent to the Warrego Highway at Hodgson, the property is described as prime farming and grazing land with its self-mulching, pliable, fertile soils.



The property is described as predominately fertile downs country with black and chocolate self-mulching soils. There are lightly scattered box with scattered whitewood trees.

Improvements on Plain Farm include a set of portable steel cattle yards.

Plain Farm is fenced into five paddocks. About 120ha was farmed in 2018.

Improvements include portable steel cattle yards, a bore and four dams.

The marketing on Plain Farm was handled by Daven Vohland, Elders, Roma.

