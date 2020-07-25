Course helps build a career and skills in dairy

Dairy workers seeking to build their farm business management skills or people interested in pursuing a career in dairy are encouraged to apply for the Dairy Farm Managers program at Marcus Oldham College.

Three assisted places are available for next year's intake in the program, which was launched this year in partnership with Dairy Australia to develop business management capabilities in Australian dairy farming.



A Dairy Learning Plan is provided as part of the college's Bachelor of Business (Agriculture) course, enabling students in the program to develop dairy specific business management skills.



An 11 month practical placement on a working dairy farm is a core component of the course, alongside two years of study at the college campus near Geelong.



"The Dairy Farm Managers Program is designed to develop skills and knowledge needed to manage a successful dairy farm operation," Marcus Oldham College Principal, Dr Simon Livingstone, said.



"By learning first hand from experts across the industry, students develop critical thinking and business planning skills while having their eyes opened to new ideas and technologies for the future."

Current student Lachie Davis enrolled in the course to help set him up for his future career.



"It's allowing me to attain key knowledge about farm business performance and analyse specific areas within a business," he said.



"It's also providing general knowledge about our industry and what it has to offer and helping me develop lifelong contacts that I heavily value. It's a great stepping stone to building a successful and sustainable career."

Dairy Australia managing director, David Nation, said the course was designed to build management capabilities in dairy.



"We're excited by the opportunities that are opening up for the first cohort of students. Business management skills have never been more important and this program provides a unique opportunity for people to develop the skills, capability and professional networks for a career in dairy farm management. These students will be able to make a big contribution to the industry once they graduate."

Dairy Australia will provide support for three scholarships for students commencing in 2021. These are open to any Australian residents who have an interest in studying a Bachelor of Business (Agriculture) at Marcus Oldham College and a demonstrated commitment to pursuing a career in dairy farm management.

The deadline for applications is August 7, 2020.



For more information: https://marcusoldham.vic.edu.au/scholarship/dairy-australia-farm-managers

The story Course helps build a career and skills in dairy first appeared on Stock & Land.