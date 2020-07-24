Thargomindah's Autumnvale sold

THE Hughes family's significant Thargomindah property Autumnvale has sold, for a figure understood to be in the mid-$4 million range.



Offered on a walk in, walk out basis, the 40,700 hectare (100,569 acre) holding on the Bulloo River has a magnificent body of feed.



The Hughes will now relocate to Goondiwindi.

Autumnvale has a 25km frontage to the Bulloo River.

Located 40km north of Thargomindah and 181km south of Quilpie, Autumnvale also has an additional 2577ha stock route area.

Autumnvale is described as productive parcel of mulga country backed up by 8500 hectares of flood out Bulloo River country, which is renowned for its breeding and fattening capabilities.



The country comprises of channel country interspersed with open gidyea and yapunyah. There is soft mulga and undulating mulga ridge country with coolibah swamps with box flats throughout.



In season, there are a large variety of grasses including Mitchell, mulga Mitchell, mulga oats, Queensland blue, button grass, and blue bush. The smorgasbord of herbages and salines includes crows foot, pigweed, lambs tongue, clovers, gidyea burr, and a variety of saltbushes.

Improvements include a seven bedroom, three bathroom, 260 square metres homestead.

The property is well watered with 70km of piped bore water servicing 13 tanks and 25 troughs. There are also two other bores and permanent and semi-permanent waterholes in the Bulloo River.

Autumnvale is divided into 11 main paddocks and six holding paddocks. The estimated carrying capacity is 1200 breeders or the sheep equivalent.

Improvements include a seven bedroom homestead, staff quarters, sheds, workshop, five stand shearing shed, quarters, three sets of sheep yards, cattle yards, and an airstrip with hangar.



The marketing of Autumnvale was handled by Tony Lilburne, Ruralco Property, GDL Real Estate, Quilpie.

