Teys' Baratria aggregation on the market

THE Teys family's significant Baratria aggregation is being offered to market as an opportunity to acquire a large-scale pastoral enterprise in the Winton region.

Located between Longreach and Winton and bisected by the Landsborough Highway, the 77,747 hectare (192,117 acre) aggregation comprises of Baratria, Hartree and Clyde.

The aggregation is estimated to have a sustainable carrying capacity of 9000 head.



JLL Agribusiness directors Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgarin conjunction withWalter Cooper of Rural Property and Livestock have been appointed to handle the sale.



The Baratria aggregation is being sold through an expressions of interest campaign, closing on September 17.



"Due to the scale, location, level of development and favourable pasture and soil types, we anticipate Baratria to generate significant interest from existing industry participants seeking expansion of an existing supply chain or investors seeking a high-quality, viable standalone enterprise," Mr Warriner said.

"Since being acquired by the Teys family, Baratria has earned an enviable reputation for the consistent production of EU accredited cattle to domestic markets.

"Having undergone practical development and conservatively stocked over the past 18 years, Baratria is a turnkey opportunity with quality infrastructure, an abundance of water and available pasture."

Mr Holgar said the diversity and flexibility of Baratria lent itself to be a large scale breeding enterprise for producers with fattening properties further to the east or alternatively, a large scale backgrounding enterprise for the larger producers to the north and west.



"Baratria represents an excellent opportunity to all participants in the North Australian beef sector," Mr Holgar said.



JLL Agribusiness has recently handled the sales of a number of agricultural assets in Queensland, including Arcadia Valley property Leeora Downs for about $16 million (in conjunction with RPL), Bowen Downs for about $19.5m, Terrick Terrick for about $40m and Retreat Station for $20m.

Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, JLL Agribusiness or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock.



MORE READING: 'Stanthorpe's Verona negotiations continue'.

The story Teys' Baratria aggregation on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.