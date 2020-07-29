Affordable regional land opens gates for development

VARIOUS regional areas could see substantial development as the WA government's Regional Land Booster has been rolled out to more regions.

The Goldfields-Esperance, Gascoyne, Kimberley, Wheatbelt, Peel and South West were announced to be included, as well as the Pilbara, which was the first region nominated.

The $116 million package aims to promote investment and building and increase jobs in regional areas.

It provides discounted residential and industrial land via DevelopmentWA.

It's thought land sales will drive activity for regional businesses with an expected increase in building and construction activities, particularly with the State and Federal government's building incentives.

Lands Minister Ben Wyatt said the Affordable Land Package would provide a major boost to the regions' economic recovery and support regional jobs through new residential and industrial developments.

"Increased land sales will secure a pipeline of work for the region's building and construction sector, supporting regional jobs and suppliers in this difficult time," Mr Wyatt said.

"Eligible land buyers could save themselves an additional $69,000 on top of this package through the various government building grants on offer, making it much more affordable than before to build a house in WA."

The Nationals WA member for North West Central and Lands spokesman Vince Catania has welcomed the package but said it was "a case of too little, too late to achieve the desired result of stimulating development of new housing projects in the wake of COVID-19".

"While the Pilbara will rightfully receive the lion's share of these new land developments, it comes after the region has been crying out for land for development for several years, causing unsustainable property prices and driving local residents out of the region," Mr Catania said.

"Limited land releases in regional cities such as Karratha and Port Hedland under the Labor party has seen the progress achieved under the Nationals in government and Royalties for Regions grind to a halt.

"With the majority of these development lots allocated to the Pilbara, Wheatbelt, Kimberley and Mid West, the remaining lots will be spread thinly through other parts of regional WA, and it is disappointing that regions with strong development potential like the Gascoyne and the South West will receive just 40 lots each."

The story Affordable regional land opens gates for development first appeared on Farm Weekly.