Study looks to put value on hort crop irrigation

A WESTERN Australian study is looking to put a dollar figure on the worth of water by calculating the economic returns for every megalitre used for horticulture crop irrigation.

The new study in Manjimup, 300km south of Perth, aims to support farmers to use data to make decisions about water use and irrigation, as well as to demonstrate the value that irrigation generates for farmers and the regional economy.

The three-year project targets avocado, apple, wine grape, stonefruit, vegetable and truffle farms, which make up about 90 per cent of horticultural production in the Warren-Donnelly catchment.

Researchers will install digital water flow meters and soil moisture probes on multiple blocks of each produce type, measuring how much water is being used in real time.

WORKING: Bevan Eatts, Morning Glory Farm, with Dr Julia Easton, Food Agility CRC.

Participating farmers will be able to see, via an online dashboard, their daily water use and soil moisture.



They will also be able to compare their irrigation with cumulative evaporation over the season and see data on recent and forecasted rainfall.

At the end of the season, researchers will calculate water productivity for each commodity type (profit per megalitre).



Farmers will be able to see their water data and how their block performed compared with other de-identified farmers in their group.



Farmers will only be able to see their own data, with researchers applying best-practice data privacy methods.

RELATED READING

The Food Agility CRC project is led by Curtin University in collaboration with the Western Australian Government, Southern Forest Food Council, local farmers and technology companies like Perth-based Swan Systems.



After two seasons, the team will aggregate the data to create a regional model of water use for agriculture and its flow-on economic benefits, for example to local businesses, health and education.

Food Agility CRC chief executive officer, Dr Mike Briers, said there is a broader goal to the study than just highlighting water economics to farmers.

"We want to show how the value of water flows through farms into local communities, supporting the businesses and services that make up life in a regional town," Dr Briers said.



"We hope that Manjimup will become an example of efficient, data-driven water management for other agricultural regions."

It's hoped the data will help farmers make short and long-term decisions about farm management, targeting the practices that help them get the most value out of their water.



RESEARCH: Curtin University researchers overlook the dam at Wine and Truffle Co Manjimup and discuss the project.

The project will benefit not only the Warren-Donnelly catchment but will also be a pilot for other horticultural production communities.

Director of Southern Forest Flavours, Bevan Eatts, Morning Glory Farm, said it was important producers understood their exact water usage, the value of the water and the cost of growing those crops.



"This project will arm our industry with the true value of water and what it brings back to the community. The ultimate goal is to get more crop per drop," he said.

The idea of water efficiency was echoed by Professor Mark Gibberd, director at the Centre for Crop and Disease Management, Curtin University.

SCOPE: The three-year project targets avocado, apple, wine grape, stonefruit, vegetable and truffle farms.

"On farm water use efficiency is highly variable and there are many opportunities to improve the adoption of new technology and to develop the industry capability for strategic irrigation management," Professor Gibberd said.



"This project will clearly demonstrate the potential economic returns to farmers of improved irrigation efficiency.



"At a broader level, we want to also understand how water use for agriculture contributes to the economic sustainability of a regional community, such as Manjimup."

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Study looks to put value on hort crop irrigation first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.