Aussie plum varieties get global assistance

THREE Australian plum varieties are set to go global.

The Sweetah plum (AJOP20), the Queen Garnet and the Vitaplum (GW1 cv) will now have more exposure internationally through contracts negotiated with the Associated International Group of Nurseries (AIGN).



The contracts call for AIGN to provide global management services and global marketing services for the variety owners.



According to the AIGN, plums typically make a fleeting appearance on the shelves of the produce aisle each season making it difficult for the consumer to learn to differentiate between varieties or form an emotional loyalty to a particular selection or brand.

AIGN is formulating a global, synchronised marketing plan to extend the exposure of the three plum varieties to the consumer by capitalising on the complementary ripening schedule of the three selections (early, mid and late season), when coordinated with progressive harvests controlled by latitude and altitude of the plantings, will allow for an extended- season presence at the store.

The agreement arrives after several years of work due to each plum being represented by a different variety owner.



Chief executive officer of both the AIGN and the Australian Nurserymen's Fruit Improvement Company (ANFIC), Dr Gavin Porter, announced the completion of contract negotiations at a recent board meeting.

"These varieties will infuse some excitement into a mature plum category," Dr Porter said.

The AIGN has a corporate mission to seek out new opportunities in tree fruit selections to share among its membership for global commercialisation and promotion.



The Sweetah variety is owned by RPA Superfoods Pty Ltd, and claims the very high brix (22-24) reading makes the rosy, heart-shaped fruit one of the sweetest early season plums on the market.



Fruit available from plantings in the Southern Hemisphere will coincide with the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays.



The Queen Garnet plum is managed by Global Master Licensee, Nutrafruit Pty Ltd and may be the most well-known of the group.



Also known by its trademark tagline, QG - The Antioxidant Plum, the plum is a member of the super-food category due to the very high antioxidant content found in the deep purple/dark red pigments of the skin and the flesh.



The third plum, the Vitaplum, is owned by Vitaplum Technology Pty Ltd will enter the market near the end of the soft fruit season.



The Vitaplum is a sweet-tasting plum with a balanced flavor, very dark, nearly black flesh and some of the highest antioxidant readings of any fruit.



All three plums have been the subject of analysis and studies that document their richness in vitamins and antioxidants, and links to positive effects on health.

Educating shoppers about the high-health benefits of plums, as well as the flavorful eating experience they provide, will be a focus of the consumer campaign.

