COVID not stopping macadamia harvest

MACADAMIA processors are reporting good quality despite the challenging growing conditions experienced during this season.

The latest crop update from the Australian Macadamia Society has the crop on track to reach the forecast 36,500 tonnes in-shell at 3.5 per cent moisture (39,000 tonnes, 10pc moisture).

Harvesting conditions have been largely favourable over the past few months, as the harvest reaches the half-way point.

It comes as the industry body launched an innovative international marketing campaign in early July.

AMS chief executive officer, Jolyon Burnett, said notwithstanding the hottest and driest year in recorded history last year, all regions are reporting a good quality crop.



He said the growing and processing sectors of the Australian macadamia industry had adapted to restrictions presented by COVID-19 and were largely unaffected by the pandemic.

"It's been business as usual for the most part, although there has been some minor disruption to our international shipping, as is the case with most export industries," Mr Burnett said.

Bundaberg, Australia's largest macadamia producer, has delivered 80pc of its crop.

Sustained investment in new plantings, expansion of growing regions and new varieties have helped buoy confidence in the Australian industry.



The new marketing campaign will include consumer research in six international markets - Australia, USA, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan which will identify where the biggest opportunities lie for manufacturers.

