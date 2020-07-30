Are you an innovative thinker?

More than just for auctioneers, the ALPA ACM Agency Award incorporates all facets of agency marketing, including livestock, property, wool, merchandise and insurance.

IN THE fast-paced world of agribusiness, we sometimes forget to stop and reflect on individual achievements.

But that's exactly what the ALPA ACM Agency Award encourages those in the stock and station agency industry to do.

It has highlighted a swagful of innovative marketing programs over the years, which in the day-to-day jumble to "get the job done" may have otherwise gone unrecognised.

The annual ALPA ACM Agency Award gives industry-wide recognition to an exceptional initiative or innovative marketing campaign.

The award has been sponsored by ACM, publishers of this website, since its inception in 2005.

As a memorial to rural journalist Mike Nixon, the winner takes home the prestigious Mike Nixon Shield.

Mr Nixon was a larger than life character who not only made a significant contribution to rural reporting at ACM's publication Stock and Land, but was a well-known identity among stock and station agents.

In recognition of Mr Nixon's involvement with the agency industry, the award was originally established to reward excellence in livestock marketing, but in 2015 it was revamped to incorporate all facets of agency marketing, including livestock, property, wool, merchandise and insurance.

Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association chief executive Peter Baldwin said past winners of the prize have hailed from all states of Australia, which was a reflection of the high quality entries the competition attracts.

"The award is designed to acknowledge the achievements of an individual with less than 10 years' experience in the industry," he said.

"Past winners are the cream of the crop in our industry and they continue to seek out innovative ways to work with both clients and other businesses.

"But it's not just the annual winners that bring a sense of achievement to the competition each year."

The process of entering the competition aims to help foster and nurture those future leaders in the industry, Mr Baldwin said.

Many a past finalist has waxed lyrical about the benefit they gained from the opportunity to articulate who they are and how they operate and to hone their pitch not only to clients but to their employer.

An advocate for the importance of the award in nurturing young talent is Stephanie Whitaker from Burnett Livestock and Reality, Biggenden.

Mrs Whitaker, the winner of the award in 2011, said as she moved further along in her career, the benefits of entering the competition were still evident.

"Winning the award gave me access to people who I may not have come into contact with otherwise - whether that meant finding mentors, or just being able to seek out people with knowledge and experience to learn from them," she said.

She said the award was the stepping stone to becoming more involved with the industry and events, while at the same time being able to influence or present a point of view on decisions that affect her business and the wider industry.

"This award gives people who are early in their career the support and encouragement to continue in the industry, while also recognising their talents," she added.

Last year's winner Luke Scales, Landmark Russell, Cobar, also praised the benefits of taking the time to nominate for the award.

"Putting together the entry and then going through the judging process has been such a great experience for me," Mr Scales said.

"I've gained new skills, got to meet some exceptional agents and made a number of great contacts along the way."

