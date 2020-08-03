Nufarm chair McGauchie to be replaced by ex-Bunnings boss John Gillam

Longstanding agribusiness boss and former National Farmers Federation president Don McGauchie will leave Nufarm in September, replaced as chairman by former Bunnings and CSBP chief, John Gillam.

Mr Gillam joined the board of the Australian-based international crop chemical manufacturer this week and will take up the chairman's role on September 24.

Mr McGauchie's retirement, after 17 years as a Nufarm director and 10 years as chairman, was flagged at last December's annual general meeting.

He is also chairman of the Australian Agricultural Company, a long serving GrainCorp director and a past director of James Hardie Industries, Telstra (chairman) and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

His agripolitical career included four years to 1998 as NFF president, and prior to that was Victorian Farmers Federation president and chairman of the Grains Council of Australia.

His home base is the mixed farming property Terrick West in northern Victoria's Loddon Valley, where the family has farmed since the 1850s.

Nufarm newcomer, Mr Gillam had 20 years with the Wesfarmers conglomerate where he was variously chief executive officer of its big box hardware division Bunnings Group, managing director of fertiliser business CSBP and chairman of stationary and office supplies chain Officeworks.

John Gillam

He is now chairman of building products maker CSR Limited and Leisure management company BlueFit.

"I am pleased to be succeeded by John and know he will do an outstanding job, Mr McGauchie said.

"Nufarm is a proud Australian company with strong customer standing and a growing market relevance in its chosen international markets.

"It has been an honour to serve shareholders on the Nufarm board since 2003."

Mr Gillam said he looked forward to leading the crop protection company's board and working with the management team to further strengthen its market position and improve shareholder returns.