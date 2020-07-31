Cedar Meats again hit by coronavirus

Staff at Cedar Meats Brooklyn, the centre of a major coronavirus outbreak, have gone back into isolation, after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus.



Cedar Meats recorded 111 cases of coronavirus in workers and close contacts in April.



On Friday, a spokeswoman for Cedar Meats said the Department of Health and Human Services told the company one of its staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member last worked on site on Wednesday July, 22.



"We have followed DHHS' advice and had all close contacts of that staff member tested on site today at our premises in Brooklyn," the spokeswoman said.

"We have asked all of our staff to isolate until further notice, as per government guidelines."



As of Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria stood at 10,577, with 627 new cases diagnosed since Thursday.

134 cases have been linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown

84 cases have been linked to JBS in Brooklyn

68 cases have been linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac

13 cases have been linked to Golden Farms Poultry in Breakwater

13 cases have been linked to Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North

The spokeswoman said Cedar Meat's main priority was the staff's health and wellbeing.

She said the company would continue to follow the advice of DHHS as it awaited the results of the lastest testing.

