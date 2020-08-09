Making the eating quality grade

UNDERSTANDING how production decisions impact eating quality and what drives compliance with Australia's grading system Meat Standards Australia can deliver big returns at the farm gate.

As northern beef producers targeting MSA requirements head into what is historically the most challenging time of the year for meeting compliance, industry advisors say there are some key areas they can target to make improvements.

MSA non-compliance rates are sitting between five and nine per cent around the country.

The last MSA figures, from the 2019 Australian Beef Eating Quality Insights report, showed average non-compliance for Queensland producers throughout 2017 to 2019 peaked in July 2018 at 8.65pc, and remained high throughout August and September, as a result of high meat pH, which is a pH greater than 5.70.

Queensland represents the largest volume of MSA-graded cattle of all states, accounting for 45pc of all MSA-graded cattle.

MSA adoption and commercialisation group manager Sarah Strachan said the on-farm requirements were really best practice.

MSA doesn't audit farms but provides recommendations and training programs.

Every carcase graded gets these measurements taken: carcase weight, milk fed vealer status, consignment pathway, hormone growth promotant status, carcase hang method, hump height, ossification, MSA marbling, Ausmeat marbling, meat colour, fat colour, ribfat coverage, eye muscle area, pH, temperature and carcase fat distribution.

Cattle are required to stay on the property for at least 30 days before consignment and cattle consigned directly to the processor must be processed within 48 hours of leaving the farm.

Recommendations include not mixing unfamiliar cattle for at least two weeks prior to transport, which is a proven stressor, and ensuring an increasing plane of nutrition for 30 days prior.

Whilst 16 different measurements are collected on every carcase to predict eating quality, the main requirements to ensure MSA compliance are recording a meat pH below 5.71 and a minimum rib fat coverage of 3mm with adequate fat coverage across the entire carcase.

MSA producer engagement officer Laura Garland said ultimate pH was heavily influenced by on-farm practices and there were two major components to this - nutrition and stress.

"Carcase pH levels are driven by muscle glycogen, which is built up through good nutrition and then depleted by stress and exercise," she said.

"To address issues of non-compliance to pH, producers need to maximise the amount of glycogen at the point of slaughter by optimising nutrition and minimising stress."

Ms Garland encouraged producers to look carefully at their production systems to identify what might be contributing to issues of high pH.

"Ensuring that cattle are achieving growth rates of at least 0.9 kilograms a day will help to reduce the risk of dark cutting," she said.



"When cattle are gaining weight at these growth rates and above, their muscle glycogen will be 'full', allowing them to cope with stressors like handling, exercise and transport and still have enough stored glycogen at the point of slaughter. A high-energy ration for at least 30 days before slaughter can increase muscle glycogen and reduce the risk of dark cutting. An animal's energy requirements will also vary according to conditions - cattle might use more energy to stay warm on a cold day."

Ms Garland said producers should also assess their cattle management in the lead up to slaughter to identify potential stressors and consider the following tips:

muster and handle stock as efficiently as possible

familiarise animals to handling and train stock persons in handling skills

maintain animals in their social groups - don't mix within 14 days of dispatch

ensure livestock have access to water at all times prior to consignment.

Ms Strachan explained eating quality becomes far more variable after pH 5.71.

"With high pH meat you get into an area where bacteria can still operate so spoilage can occur and it cooks inconsistently" she said.