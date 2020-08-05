Roma cattle country sold under the hammer

DAVID and Nadine Richards' Roma cattle properties Daymar and Eltoma have both sold at an Elders auction today.



Daymar, which covers 888ha (2194 acres), sold for $1.7 million - the equivalent of $1914/ha ($801/acre). The buyers were David and Susan Rowbotham, White Park, Roma.

Eltoma, which covers 695ha (1717 acres), sold for $1.625m - the equivalent of $2338/ha ($946/acre). The buyers were Colin and Debbie Walsh and their sons Jeremy and Ben, Venturah, Roma

The carrying capacity of Daymar is estimated at 200 breeders.

Daymar is located 42km north of Roma and 62km south west of Injune. It ranges from heavier brigalow, bottletree, wilga, myall to loamier soil types of beef wood, appletree, box, ironbark, pine and sandlewood.

The property is fenced into six paddocks with a laneway to the 200 head capacity yards.



Improvements include partially renovated three bedroom quarters, sheds and a garage. Water is supplied by three dams and two bores.



About 140 breeders have been run on the Eltoma.

Eltoma has mainly softer type soils ranging from scattered brigalow, bottletree, wilga, kurrajong, box, ironbark, sandlewood to lighter forest type timbered country in the north.



The marketing of both Daymar and Eltoma was handled by Daven Vohland, Elders Real Estate, Roma.

