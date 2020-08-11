Honey to get traceability program and library

THE Australian honey industry is looking to reassure public trust in the product with the creation of a national honey library and traceability system.

Two years ago the Australian honey industry suffered intense scrutiny over claims of "fake honey" on supermarket shelves.

The new moves to reinforce honey quality have been backed by the federal government which is supporting the development of a flora database and an auditable, digitised traceability system.

The independently developed and audited food safety program, B-QUAL Australia, has been awarded $189,000 to assure the integrity of supply chains that deliver honey products to markets around the world.

Federal agriculture minister, David Littleproud, said the funding was part of the Australian Government's $7 million Traceability Grants Program.

"Pure Australian honey is truly one of the world's great foods," Mr Littleproud said.

"But success demands more than just a great product. In a global market where premium food commands a premium price, trust is our greatest asset.

"That's why the Australian Government is supporting B-QUAL, an Australian Honey Assurance System that tracks product from flower and field to the customer's kitchen.

"Honey is one of the world's most adulterated foods so it's essential we rule that out.

"And we also have unique plants in this country that aren't recognised by many international standards, including many types of Leptospermum that produce our world class manuka honey.

B-QUAL will also see the development of a flora database and a national honey library to ensure customers get what they pay for.

B-QUAL will be the program manager and work closely with the Australian Government funded Cooperative Research Centre for Honey Bee Products to develop the Honey Assurance and Traceability program.

B-QUAL director, Don Muir, said the company was excited to be undertaking the project.

"The ability to trace Australian honey sources will also inherently increase biosecurity benefits for the industry by way of tracking disease or pest outbreaks through biogeographical regions," Mr Muir said.

The project is one of 16 to share in $4 million funding under the first round of the Australian Government's Traceability Grants Program.

"This should give total piece of mind to our customers both domestically and internationally of greater transparency of the product origin," Mr Littleproud said.

