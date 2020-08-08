Wally Taylor's Parkdale sold | Video

WALLY Taylor's blue chip Goondiwindi region cotton aggregation Parkdale has sold after 100 years of ownership by the one family.



The sale follows an expressions of interest campaign, which ended on July 31, conducted by Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, and Andrew Jakins, Nutrien Harcourts.

While the both the buyer's identity and and sale figure have not been released, the aggregation was recognised pre-sale as being about a $40 million asset.

The 2950 hectare (7289 acre) property was offered with more than 8800 megalitres in water entitlements, underpinning the value of the investment. It also has two 60ML irrigation bore entitlements, and 5350ML of on-farm storage.

The Goondiwindi region's Parkdale aggregation.

The aggregation straddles the Newell Highway, 15km south of Goondiwindi. The property is located in the heart of the fertile Whalan Creek floodplain.

Mr Smith said Parkdale had been a rare opportunity to secure a large Border Rivers irrigation entitlement and was attractive to irrigators and investors alike.



"A strong response to the advertising campaign was evident with more than 40 parties showing interest and a culmination of eight formal offers received by close of the expressions of interest process," Mr Smith said.



Signing the sale contracts - Wally Taylor, Parkdale, Goondiwindi, with Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, and Andrew Jakins, Nutrien Harcourts.

"We had interest from every sector with offers coming from both corporate and the private domestic sectors.

"It was a close decision in the end with three outstanding offers for the whole aggregation."



Parkdale was sold bare of plant and equipment but with about 1300ha of winter crop.

Mr Taylor said he was pleased the aggregation will stay as a whole and that he was looking forward to scaling down to concentrate on other more passive investments.



Mr Taylor is a highly regarded identity in the Australian cotton industry and was one of the earliest growers in the Macintyre Valley. He is also well known for considerable contributions to agriculture, including being a director of Namoi Cotton for 20 years, and as a driver of the Pindari Dam extension completed in 1994.



An online dispersal sale of Parkdale's machinery will be held in September.

