Orion's Yandina, Nulgra Downs head to auction

CENTRAL Queensland's renown Yandina and Nulgra Downs aggregation at Orion is set to generate big interest in the run up to its auction by Elders in October.



The aggregation covers 8490 hectares (20,979 acres) and has been carefully developed over three generations to the outstanding property it is today. Yandina covers 6881 hectares (16,979 acres) was bought by the Wells Family in 1949. The adjoining 1619ha (4000 acre) property Nulgra Downs was purchased in 1994.

The aggregation comprises of open black soil downs, developed brigalow, bottletree and bonewood softwood scrub interspersed with large areas of gidyegee, belah, wilga and bauhinia.

There is about 840ha (2075 acres) of excellent alluvial soils adjacent to the 10km frontage of the Comet River.

The entire property - except for shade camps and water courses - has been developed to improved pastures of buffel, green panic, bambatsi, purple pigeon and under sown to butterfly pea and selected stylos.

Currently there is 1460ha of cultivation on Yandina and a further 1019ha of cultivation on Nulgra Downs plus 140ha of established leucaena. An additional 1250ha of farmed country has been returned to improved pasture.

There is an abundance of underground water, with nine equipped bores supplying numerous tanks. There are also two dams, numerous lagoons, and a frontage to the Comet River.

Yandina is divided into 23 main paddocks and five holding paddocks serviced by laneways servicing two sets of cattle yards.

Nulgra Downs is fenced into seven main paddocks and three holding paddocks.

The homestead complex at Yandina comprises of a comfortable four bedroom home with entertaining area set in established gardens. There is also a three bedroom manager's residence, a two bedroom cottage, machinery shed, workshop, hay shed, and fuel storage.

An all-weather road services the bulk grain handling facility. There are four 210 tonne elevated silos with an interconnected auger. There is also a new 780t flat bottom silo, a 30t silo and a 25t poly fertiliser silo, all serviced by an 85kVa generator system, which is subsidised by a 12kVa solar system.

