What benefit does scanning bring you?

Does indicating whether your ewes are in lamb to singles or multiples improve your returns when selling them?



That was the question AuctionsPlus analysts Michael McManus and Tom Rookyard attempted to answer in recent research conducted into the potential premiums scanned-in-lamb (SIL) Merino ewes could offer.



"A severe deficit of breeding ewes across Australia was always going to put extreme pressure on the store sheep market once there was widespread rain," they said.



"This is exactly what happened in the first months of 2020, and when key regions had drought-breaking rainfall, a scramble to restock paddocks against a 116-year flock low began.



"[So there were questions surrounding] the factors impacting current buyer behaviour, and thus what key elements vendors should look to achieve when selling."

Mr McManus and Mr Rookyard analysed data from SIL Merino ewes sold online between January and July 2020.

"Like other sheep markets, SIL ewes have skyrocketed in value since the widespread rain across the eastern states," they said.

"[They saw] 45 per cent growth from December 2019 when SIL Merino ewes were averaging $180, to July 2020 where they are averaging $260."



Nathan Harris, Nathan Harris Scanning, Baradine, NSW, said while there was an extra cost involved in scanning - at about 25 cents a head - it was negated when selling.



"When scanning for clients, they know that buyers want more knowledge and will pay more for that," Mr Harris said.



He said his clients had utilised this knowledge to take their business forward.

"The extra knowledge is invaluable, to understand the nutrition that your single ewes and multiple ewes need is critical," he said.



The men said said their data indicated growers would receive an extra $23 a head more when nominating multiples or singles.



