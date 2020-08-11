Whyenbirra under contract

THE 14,358 hectare (35,478 acre) Bollon property Whyenbirra has been placed under contract.



While the actual sale price has not been disclosed the property had been listed for sale at $4.3 million - equal to about $299/ha ($121/acre). The property was previously passed for $4 million at an auction on June 18.

Whyenbirra was being offered by Louise Harris from Barraba, NSW, who with her late husband Wilf, ran Kaputar Pastoral Company. The Harrises used Whyenbirra mainly to grow out yearlings and as additional breeding country.

Located 60km south of Bollon and 132km south west of St George, the property is about 75 per cent deep red loamy soil, with a melonhole influence in parts.

Whyenbirra covers 14,358 hectares and has a 2m exclusion fence.

The red country grows excellent stands of buffel grass, blue grass, and Mulga mitchell with native grasses and herbages in season.

The balance is deep grey flood out country, which benefited from a flood in February. It is currently carrying a large body of fresh feed heading into winter.

An extensive land development program was undertaken during 2015-17.

Water is a feature. The Whyenbirra share bore supplies five properties with each holding having a dedicated line. The Whyenbirra line supplies 18 tanks and 38 troughs.

Whyenbirra has two sets of cattle yards.

Whyenbirra's 2m high exclusion fence was completed in 2019. The property is divided into nine main paddocks and five holding paddocks. Most of the fencing is in near new condition.



Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, three large hay and machinery sheds, two sets of cattle yards, a five stand steel shearing shed, shearers quarters and an airstrip.

The marketing of Whyenbirra was handled by Nick Dunsdon, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

