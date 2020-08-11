PETER and Robyn Clark have sold their Kyogle property Dyraaba Homestead which sits on 60 hectares (150 acres) of country in the Richmond Valley.



Established in 1840 by the Barnes family, Dyraaba Station was once the great squatters run of the NSW Northern Rivers.



The remaining 60ha, with the original homestead and buildings combined with nearly 200 years of history, make a beautiful home and wonderful small cattle property.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Dyraaba Station.

The homestead and outbuildings still stand as a testament to the quality craftsmanship and the hand sawn hardwoods used. The verandahs offer beautiful views over most of the property from the elevated position. The outbuildings form an inner courtyard.

Marketing agent Peter Douglas, Ray White Rural Queensland, said it was one of the more interesting sales.



"Even today Dyraaba offers an insight into Australia's rural heritage that we seldom see," Mr Douglas said.



"The property was in excellent order and I think the new owners will again be generation owners."

The story Kyogle's Dyraaba Homestead sold | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.