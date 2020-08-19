MORE GALLERIES
A FRONT cover needs to grab a potential reader's attention.
This has continually been the case for Good Fruit & Vegetables over the past 30 years.
For this reason, great effort has always gone into creating a striking cover that invites the reader to find out more and explore an issue.
In this week's Flashback, we take a look back over three decades of front pages.
Click on the image above to see a gallery.
Got a favourite?
OTHER FLASHBACK GALLERIES...
- GFV marks three decades' growth | FLASHBACK
- Horticulture issues covered in 2000 | FLASHBACK
- Plenty going on in July 1997 | FLASHBACK
Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...
The story GFV shows off 30 years in front pages | FLASHBACK first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.