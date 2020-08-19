+34 Click on the image above to see more.





































































MORE GALLERIES

A FRONT cover needs to grab a potential reader's attention.

This has continually been the case for Good Fruit & Vegetables over the past 30 years.

For this reason, great effort has always gone into creating a striking cover that invites the reader to find out more and explore an issue.

In this week's Flashback, we take a look back over three decades of front pages.

Click on the image above to see a gallery.

Got a favourite?

OTHER FLASHBACK GALLERIES...

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story GFV shows off 30 years in front pages | FLASHBACK first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.