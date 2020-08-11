Coordinate on borders

Filling up: The livestock transport industry hasn't been as affected by announcements of closures to COVID-19 hotspots as the freight industry, to date. Picture: Sally Gall.

Prior consultation and a cohesive national plan for the management of border closures may be hard to achieve but that's what the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association would like to see happen before any more abrupt announcements are made.



An urgent special bulletin was issued by the ALRTA on August 1 after the Northern Territory government gave interstate travellers only a few hours notice that it had declared Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan as COVID-19 hotspots.

That meant truck drivers who had been in those areas in the previous 14 days would either not be allowed entry to the NT or would be required to undergo a supervised 14 day quarantine period at a cost of $2500.

"Given the extremely short notice, it is possible that members or other drivers are already loaded and in transit to the NT," the bulletin read.

Exemptions granted before July 17 were invalid if the person travelling had been in an identified hotspot.



ALRTA executive director Matthew Munro said he thought they had got the word out quickly enough among the 700 member companies and that no driver had been caught out in the end.

"The problem areas contain some of the larger meat processing plants in the country so there wouldn't be many of our drivers not stopping there," he said. "The announcement had the potential to be a problem."

Mr Munro said they had already worked closely with various governments on issues such as the closure of truck stops, to clarify rules and put the case of long-haul drivers, and they had been listening.

"But we'd like to see a national system in place for managing border closures," he said.

"We understand states have sovereign rights and health and safety has to come first, but we'd like governments to talk with each other.



At the moment the states are acting in isolation but we want a coordinated protection regime that allows for the movement of goods. - ALRTA executive director, Matthew Munro

"At the moment they're acting in isolation but we want a coordinated protection regime that allows for the movement of goods.

"It's integral to the economy - important things such as meat are coming out of Brisbane, but other things such as seasonal fruit and vegetables are coming in as well."



Livestock and freight trucks have been a constant on national highways throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples of the uncertainty faced by the trucking industry in dealing with multiple COVID-19 regimes include one state saying they can't come in unless they've had a test within the past seven days, while the state they are in refuses to test people that are asymptomatic.

"It's just widespread uncertainty - these things are confusing," Mr Munro said.



"There are broad announcement by ministers that we scramble to understand. We want to be compliant."

He pointed to another case where stipulations brought in by the Australian Lot Feeders Association had blocked drivers from using amenities after hours of driving, saying they were able to get them modified after negotiation.

"Consultation is the way to get workable solutions in place," Mr Munro said.

Incoming Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland president Gerard Johnson said while there had been some comment, the issue hadn't been as problematic for livestock truck drivers as it had been for those handling freight.

Having said that, he was waiting to see what the August 8 hard border closure with NSW would bring.

"So far we've been able to cross relatively easily - hopefully by having the right permit it should be easy to manage," he said.

Crisis talks evolve

The situation that unfolded following the NT government announcement took place as the Australian Trucking Association board held crisis talks with the deputy Prime Minister following the collapse of an interstate agreement aimed at speeding up the flow of freight.

Despite a National Cabinet agreement in late July on a protocol for moving freight across borders and screening truck drivers for COVID every seven to 14 days, the ATA said state governments had imposed inconsistent and unachievable testing requirements and failed to provide the necessary testing facilities.

"The states' COVID-19 testing requirements are a national crisis. They will shut the national trucking industry down if they are not fixed by the end of the week," ATA chair David Smith said at the time.

"We do not know if NSW requires truck drivers to be screened or if they just encourage it.

"In Victoria, truck drivers are being told they must self-isolate after a screening test, even though they do not have symptoms.

"At many Victorian testing centres yesterday, drivers were turned away and flatly told they would not be tested.

"Meanwhile, in the early hours of Wednesday July 29, there was a four kilometre queue of trucks at the South Australian border - in the fog.

"It is complete chaos and is completely unnecessary. Australia's trucking businesses and drivers have done a great job throughout the pandemic and are now being shoved around because the states are ignoring the national agreement they signed."

Last Friday the ATA was able to welcome an agreement by the National Cabinet on a more consistent and enforceable code for screening interstate truck drivers and other freight workers for COVID-19.



Mr Smith thanked them for working together.

The story Coordinate on borders first appeared on Queensland Country Life.