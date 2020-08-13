Reduced quantity eases market pressure

On the back of the biggest weekly percentage drop since 1991, the Australian wool market steadied slightly this week due to a smaller offering helping to ease market pressure and stimulating buyer demand.



The national offering reduced to 30,272 bales which was 12,492 bales less than the previous week.

The AWEX Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) dropped by a marginal two cents, landing on 1004 cents per kilogram, clean, but in a positive shift, over 80 per cent of the wool on offer boosted in value with all Merino and crossbred fleece types recording increases.



Senior market analyst, AWEX, Lionel Plunkett said the smaller fleece offering attracted strong widespread competition with the stronger buyer sentiment pushing the prices higher.

"Most sellers were keen to accept the higher prices on offer with the national pass-in rate dropping to 8.2 per cent," Mr Plunkett said.

"This was 21.8pc lower than the 30.1pc passed in rate of the previous week."

Across the country the individual fleece micron price guides (MPGs) rose by two to 29 cents and the crossbred wools also increased by four to 23 cents.

However, it was the significant losses in the skirting market that meant the market recorded the small overall loss.

All types and descriptions generally fell by 20 to 30 cents, but the dramatic loss in locks, stains and crutchings which fell by 70 to 90 cents, was the factor pushing the EMI to a lower level.



Mr Plunkett said compared to the corresponding sale of the previous season, the EMI is 509 cents lower, a drop of 33.6pc.

"The EMI is now at its lowest point since August 2014," he said.

"Due to currency movement, when viewed in US dollar terms, the fall in the EMI was slightly higher, the EMI lost 8 USc."



According to Mecardo senior market analyst Robert Herman, even thought the industry has taken a major hit of late, China's dominance of the market may work in our favour.



"We used to look at the wool market in cycles, 18-months up, 18-months down, but those sort of cycles have been disrupted when the wool stockpile was sold, then followed by the global financial crisis," Mr Herman said.



"More recently the wool industry saw a long, steady period of growing wool prices peeking in 2018.



"It meant that all woolgrowers got two, maybe even three, good wool cheques providing they weren't severely impacted by the drought they may have been bale to build up a bit of a buffer."

He said although the EMI had already sunk from it's peak, in 2019 the market, although it trended up and down, remained relatively stable.

"The feeling was, given the very low supply, the market would hold around these levels and then perhaps then move off a little when things started to improve," Mr Herman said.

"The reality was though, we had phase-two emerge of the decline and that was the problem."

Mr Herman said not only had wool prices been improving up to 2018, but the industry's wool clip had been declining.

In 2016-18 Australia produced nearly 40,000 bales a week. In the next period, from 2018-19, that figure dropped down to just of 32,875 bales a week.

In the financial year just gone, the figure was just 26,540 bales.

And in the last six months, the market has battled to sell 20,000 bales a week.

"Wool is a discretionary spend item, so it needs consumer confidence and gross domestic product (GDP) growth," Mr Herman said.

"The reason wool doesn't have the same positive stories as meat at the moment is because it needs consumer confidence to support it."

He said consumer confidence "fell off the cliff".

"We have been concerned over the last few years that China has been buying 80pc of our wool. I think it is with good reason as I don't think it is healthy to have such a dominant country on our commodity," he said.

But he suggests that dominance might work in the industry's favour as reports come out of China that they are getting back to normal very quickly.



"And they are a country that they can make things happen very quickly," Mr Herman said.

"They are our biggest export destination, but their population also consumes 40pc of our wool.

"So a recovery in the consumer confidence index in China would relate directly back to increasing purchases in wool and demand for our product."

But he said the market always also depends on the other buyers to push the market along.



If they are active they push the prices along, but if they are not active, things begin to stagnate.

"I think we can say the China wool demand will be driven by consumer confidence and GDP growth," he said.



"And the optimistic in me will say that might happen sooner rather than later."



Next week there is an increase in the offering to 35,252. Fremantle will only conduct a one-day sale due to quantity, selling on Wednesday.