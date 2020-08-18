Rutherford Farm auction on September 18

THE 261 hectare (644 acre) Christmas Creek property Rutherford Farm is productive property set up for equine pursuits with major lifestyle benefits.



Located 25km south of Beaudesert and less than 100km from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Rutherford Farm will be auctioned by C1 Realty on September 18.

About 48ha is under cultivation, serviced by underground main. The balance of Rutherford Farm is undulating grazing country, the majority of which is identified as 'category X' (white) on vegetation maps.

Water security is a key feature of the property, with an 120 megalitre water allocation to be sold with the property. There are also two bores, a turkey's nest and several dams providing a good stock water.

Christmas Creek property Rutherford Farm covers 261 hectares.

Marketing agent Danny Bukowski, C1 Realty, said Rutherford Farm delivered on the lifestyle factor in spades.

"The homestead is substantial and has wonderful views over the property," Mr Bukowski said.

"It's high ceilings, marble benchtops, quality appliances and beautiful inground pool offer a level of luxury we don't often see on rural properties."

In addition to the homestead, the property has a three bedroom, renovated manager's residence with inground pool as well as a three bedroom cottage, also in very good condition.

Other improvements include cattle yards with crush, a steel framed stable complex with 12 boxes, round yard, 24x8m hay/machinery shed, work shed and a 1100m training track.

Rutherford Farm is fenced into 33 horse paddocks (14 are steel) and nine grazing paddocks. A 15kW solar panel system is positioned near the turkeys' nest.

Mr Bukowski said as demand for quality mixed farming country in the Scenic Rim continued to outstrip supply, buyers should make inquiries early to ensure they are well-placed to bid.

"With the low interest rates and renewed confidence in the agribusiness sector, we are experiencing inquiry levels not seen since before the GFC," Mr Bukowski said.

