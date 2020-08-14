Dinmore to close for two weeks

JBS Australia's beef processing facility at Dinmore will close for at least two weeks from August 24.



It is the first extended mid-year closure at Dinmore since 2014, when cattle also became difficult to source as herds rebuilt after drought.

Dinmore did, however, stop work in the first week of June because of a "disconnect between cattle supply, prices and international meat market values".

The Southern Hempisphere's largest processing facility has been operating at about 50 per cent of its potential 3400 daily maximum capacity since May.



According to the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association no assurances have been given regarding when processing will resume, but a high capacity throughput is required for the meatworks to operate profitably.

Meanwhile, JBS's plant at Brooklyn, Victoria, has been closed indefinitely due to COVID related restrictions.



Brooklyn is a multi-species plant with a daily capacity of 1400 head of cattle and 8200 head of small stock.



Affected Victorian employees were required to quarantine for 14 days from their last shift and will be eligible for the government's Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment.

