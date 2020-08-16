New GRDC regional panels appointed

Darrin Lee will once again head up the GRDC western regional panel.

THE GRAINS Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has appointed its new northern, southern and western regional panels, with a host of new faces across all three groups.

There is a grand total of 13 new appointments across the three panels with three new panellists in the northern region, six in the western region and four in the southern region.

In the northern zone, the new panellists are Chris Clyne, a grower from Moree, rural banker Adam Tomlinson from Orange and agricultural researcher Georgina Pengilley from Tamworth.

On the western panel the new members are Calingiri grower Suzanne Woods, Wickepin grower Gary Lang; research and development consultant and adviser John Blake, AgriStart managing director Natasha Ayers, Richard Williams, of CBH Group and InterGrain wheat breeder Daniel Mullan.

In the south, agronomist Andrew Ware, from Port Lincoln on SA's Eyre Peninsula, consultant and agricultural extension specialist Pru Cook, from Dimboola in Victoria's Wimmera, Michelle Watt, the Adrienne Clarke Chair of Botany at the University of Melbourne and grain grower Michael Treloar, from Cummins on Eyre Peninsula join the panel.

John Woods, GRDC chairman said an extensive selection process meant he was confident the best possible candidates had been selected.

"The selection process was exhaustive, and the board took care to ensure the panel for the coming term comprises a balanced mix of expertise, knowledge and experience."

He said the point of the regional panel system was to help ensure GRDC's research, development and extension (RD&E) investments deliver gains in profitability to Australian grain growers by providing advice on GRDC investments.

The new panels will also assist in identifying and prioritising local, regional and national grains industry issues.

In addition, the Panels interact closely with the GRDC's Grower Network, farming systems groups, growers, agronomists, advisers, agribusiness and other industry stakeholders in their respective regions.

The full panels are as follows:

Southern:

Chair: John Bennett, grower from Lawloit (Vic); Deputy Chair Kate Wilson, grower/agronomist from Hopetoun (Vic); Michael Chilvers, grower from Nile (Tas); Jon Midwood, consultant from Inverleigh (Vic); Lou Flohr, agronomist/grower from Lameroo (SA); Andrew Russell, grower from Rutherglen (Vic); Pru Cook, consultant from Dimboola (Vic); Andrew Ware, research agronomist from Port Lincoln (SA); Michelle Watt, scientist from Melbourne (Vic); Michael Treloar, grower from Cummins (SA).

Western:

Chair: Darrin Lee, grower, Mingenew, Deputy Chair: Jules Alvaro Merredin grower, Coorow grower and Summit Fertilizers area manager Juliet McDonald and Binnu grower Rohan Ford, Calingiri grower Suzanne Woods, Wickepin grower Gary Lang; research and development consultant and adviser John Blake, AgriStart managing director Natasha Ayers, Richard Williams, of CBH Group and InterGrain wheat breeder Daniel Mullan and GRDC's head of applied research and development Peter Carberry as a GRDC representative.

Northern:

Chair: John Minogue, grower, Barmedman, NSW, Arthur Gearon, grower, Chinchilla, Queensland, research pathologist and private consultant Jo White, Parkes. NSW, district grower Bruce Watson; Riverina district grower Roy Hamilton, Liverpool Plains senior agronomist Peter McKenzie; central Queensland senior agronomist Graham Spackman and GRDC's acting general manager of crop protection, biosecurity, regulation, Ken Young, Chris Clyne, a grower from Moree, rural banker Adam Tomlinson from Orange and agricultural researcher Georgina Pengilley from Tamworth.

The GRDC paid tribute to the panel members retiring.

In the northern zone the exiting panellists are Tony Hamilton formerly of Forbes, Roger Bolte from West Wyalong and Andrew McFadyen from Lake Cargelligo.

Leaving the western panel are Munglinup grower Gemma Walker, Fiona Dempster, a Mingenew grower and economist, Andy Duncan, partner in a family farm at West River; CSIRO wheat geneticist Greg Rebetzke and research agronomist Michael Lamond.

In the south the GRDC bid a farewell to Peter Kuhlmann, a grower from Mudamuckla on SA's west coast; Mike McLaughlin, former deputy chair of the panel and a researcher with the University of Adelaide, Fiona Marshall, a grower from Mulwala in New South Wales; and Richard Murdoch, a grower from Warooka on SA's Yorke Peninsula.