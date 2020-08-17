Lasers to etch and brand Tasmanian oyster shells

Innovative laser-etching technology to be developed by the Tasmanian Oyster Co will soon allow consumers to identify and confirm they are eating sea-grown oysters from Tasmania.

Tasmanian Oyster Co (TOC) a brand of Shellfish Culture, will develop and patent a new CO2 based technology to laser etch the company's logo or brand onto the oyster's shell.

The aim is to allow consumers to trace the origin of oysters and add an extra $5 to the price of a dozen.

It is hoped the technology will increase oyster exports by 25 per cent, increase the value of Tasmania's oyster industry by $7 million, create 25 new jobs and bring $3.5 million extra revenue for TOC.

The plan is for the technology to be rolled out to Tasmanian oyster growers first, with possible expansion to other shellfish lines.

North West oyster farmer John Poke said the technology would protect the work and investment that goes into producing and marketing high-quality Tasmanian oysters.

"Our oysters are held in high regards as far as quality but when you get into a market they are lumped with South Australian or New South Wales oysters and become a generic product," he said.

"Once an oyster is removed from its packaging and a consumer picks up an individual oyster there is nothing to define where the oyster came from, but with this type of technology there is an assurance for the consumer that they are eating the right product."

The new technology is being developed with the help of the Federal Government's Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre and a co-funded grant.

Tasmanian Oyster Co managing director Simon Rechner said the technology would allow the Tasmanian oyster brand to grow post-Covid.



"We think Australian oysters are some of the best in the world, but being able to market overseas is very difficult. An oyster sold in Singapore, Japan and Australia, without something on it to say where it comes from, could be from anywhere - our new technology changes that and gives us a great opportunity post-COVID to grow our brand."

AMGC managing director Jens Goennemann said the technology will help Tasmanian oyster growers present "a united front" in export markets, and add value through trace-ability.

It will also allow TOC to streamline shellfish processing, open up greater export potential and enable them to possibly export this new technology in the future.



The story Lasers to etch and brand Tasmanian oyster shells first appeared on The Advocate.