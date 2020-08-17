Have your say on who sits on the MLA board

Candidates are being sought to fill three producer representative positions on the Meat & Livestock Australia Board Selection Committee at this year's Annual General Meeting.



The role of the committee is to call for applications, review, interview and then report on the suitability of candidates for election to the MLA board.



The committee is currently made up of three representatives nominated by producer peak councils, two non-voting MLA directors and four producer members who have been directly elected by MLA members - one sheepmeat, one grainfed cattle and two grassfed cattle representatives.



At this year's AGM - to be held on November 19 - MLA members will have the opportunity to directly elect three producer representatives to the committee for a three-year term, from nominees from the three producer categories.

All producer nominees will be put forward to the AGM for a vote by the producer members in each class.



Members wishing to nominate a person, or wishing to nominate themselves, for election by MLA producer members to the committee must give written notice to MLA by September 17, 2020.



For more information on the committee process and to access the nomination form, click here.

