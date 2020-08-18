Melbourne open-cry wool auctions allowed to proceed

The Victorian government has announced that open-cry auctions at the Melbourne woolstores will be able to proceed despite concerns last week that they would need to cease as part of the state's stage four lockdown.

Conversations between the government and the National Auction Selling Committee (NASC) were held late into Monday night and the decision was sent out to brokers, buyers and service providers on Tuesday morning.

To be able to proceed, there are strict conditions that attendees of auctions must abide by, including the wearing of face masks by all sale room participants at all times.

In addition, sales must not exceed two selling days, so moving forward, they will only be conducted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

As uncertainty surrounding the decision continued late into Monday, brokers were preparing to move this week's sales online for a three-day selling schedule using video conferencing platform Zoom.

But Fox & Lillie Rural technical and marketing manager Eamon Timms said the decision was a relief.

"The normal auction is the quickest and most efficient method and the fairest," Mr Timms said.

"Any technology or connection issues could be detrimental to growers' sale prices."

The decision comes over two weeks since Victoria's harsher restrictions came into effect, and Mr Timms said this was because the industry had assumed without clarification that open-cry auctions could continue as they did in stage three.

"During the first lockdown called by the federal government, auction houses were not allowed to operate but wool auctions were not deemed to fall under this category and neither did auctions in saleyards," Mr Timms said.

"The stage four lockdown in Melbourne brought in by the Victorian government also mentions no auction houses, and wool auctions were thought to be fine due to the previous federal precedent."

This was until Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) chief executive Mark Grave was verbally advised by the Victorian government last week that open-cry auctions in Melbourne were in fact considered an auction house and therefore not permitted to continue during stage four, prompting urgent discussions about the future of the sales.



Mr Grave said the decision avoided major disruption as the Melbourne woolstores handled 45 per cent of Australia's wool production.

"The Australian wool industry is a significant part of the global wool industry, it is the major apparel wool production centre of the world and Melbourne is 45pc of that," he said.



"It is a significant part of the industry, not just domestically, but as an export it plays an important role."

But he said the industry was prepared to do what it needed to comply with the state's restrictions.

"We need to make sure we are doing what we need to do to comply and make sure recognition is given for the levels and steps that have been taken already," he said.

"We want to be able to maintain trading for all the right reasons.



"Export trade is important to Australia let alone Victoria, and it is important to the growers.

"We support the government in what they are trying to do in suppressing it, but we have to do our part too in meeting growers' needs."

